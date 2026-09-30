The Washington, D.C., region will see mostly sunny skies Wednesday as temperatures warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, marking the start of a late-week warming pattern.

High pressure in the region will keep conditions dry through Thursday and much of Friday. The warmup will intensify Thursday as temperatures approach the upper 80s with a noticeable increase in humidity.

Dry weather is expected to hold through most of Friday before an approaching cold front brings an increased threat of showers late Friday evening into Saturday morning.

As the front stalls near the region, shower chances continue into Sunday. Temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend and into early next week.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs near 80 ahead of late-workweek warmup