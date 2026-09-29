The Brief A mostly cloudy Tuesday is expected across the Washington, D.C., region with high temperatures reaching near 74 degrees. Sunshine returns Wednesday as a late-week warming trend pushes temperatures into the upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. A weekend cold front will bring rain chances before cooler, fall-like weather arrives to start the workweek.



A mostly cloudy Tuesday is expected across the Washington, D.C., region, with high temperatures reaching near 74 degrees before a late-week warming trend brings back temperatures in the 80s.

After a cool and refreshing morning, cloud cover will gradually break up later in the day, bringing more sunshine to the area. Temperatures across the District and surrounding area will reach the mid-70s by the afternoon.

DC weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday before late-week warm-up

Conditions will remain nice through the rest of Tuesday before temperatures drop into the 60s and 50s overnight.

Sunshine returns in full force Wednesday as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. The warming trend will continue Thursday and Friday, pushing high temperatures into the upper 80s.

A cold front arriving by the weekend will bring a chance of rain Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Behind the front, cooler, fall-like weather will settle in with temperatures in the upper 60s to start the workweek.

DC weather: Mostly cloudy Tuesday before late-week warm-up