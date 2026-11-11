DC weather: Mild, sunny Veterans Day Wednesday before late-week rain threat, cooldown

The Brief Mild conditions and sunny skies are expected across the DC region on Wednesday. Rain chances continue Thursday before ending Friday as cooler conditions move into the area. Drier conditions return for the weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s.



Mild conditions and sunny skies across the Washington, D.C. region on Veterans Day Wednesday before late-week rain chances and cooler temperatures in the 50s for the weekend.

Morning temperatures in the 40s are expected to give way to afternoon highs reaching near 69 degrees, with some parts of northern Virginia possibly touching 70 degrees due to winds drawing in warmer air.

DC weather: Mild, sunny Wednesday before late-week rain threat, cooldown

Cloud cover is expected to increase overnight, keeping lows in the mid-40s to 50s alongside incoming rain showers. Rain chances continue Thursday, with light showers possible around mid-morning before redeveloping by the afternoon.

Winds from the north and cooler conditions are expected as the system moves toward the Atlantic. While a wet snowflake or two remains possible near higher elevations in West Virginia and along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, rain showers are likely before ending Friday.

Drier conditions return for the weekend with cooler, fall-like weather featuring afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows dropping into the 30s heading into next week.

DC weather: Mild, sunny Wednesday before late-week rain threat, cooldown