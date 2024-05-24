DC Weather: Memorial Day Weekend to bring showers, but some sun too

Memorial Day Weekend is here! After weeks of rainy weekends, will we see sun for this holiday weekend?

This weekend expect summer warmth and humidity – but isolated storms each day.

Friday is expected to start with clouds and a few showers, with skies clearing as the day goes on

Saturday, Sunday and Monday are all expected to be warm and in the 80s. FOX 5's Adam Bowles says you may need the umbrella and rain gear at times this weekend, but it won't be a complete washout with some sun expected to break through.

Saturday is expected to be humid and partially sunny. A weakening front will pass by during the middle to late afternoon, but corresponding shortwave overhead may enhance shear and lift across the DC region, leading to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few of these could be strong to severe storms.

Sunday may be the best day of the weekend in terms of staying dry. It's looking to be partly cloudy, hot and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. A couple of pop-up showers are possible.

Monday will be warm and humid, but a stronger cold front is expected to pass through in the afternoon. Sunday appears to be the day with the greatest severe weather threat, but is still far enough away in the forecast period that things can change.