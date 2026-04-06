The Brief Cooler Monday with highs in the low to mid‑60s with mostly sunny skies. Mid‑40s to start the day, with clouds increasing later but conditions staying dry. Cooler stretch continues through midweek before 70s return by Friday and the weekend.



A cooler start to the week across the Washington, D.C. region on Monday, with highs in the low to mid‑60s under mostly sunny skies.

What we know:

Morning temperatures dip into the mid and upper 40s across much of the area, with slightly cooler temperatures to the west. Sunshine is expected through the first half of the day, though clouds increase later as a northerly flow brings in some moisture. Most of that stays blocked by the Appalachians, keeping conditions dry.

Winds from the west at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts near 20 mph, add a bit of a chill despite highs near 63 degrees.

Overnight lows fall back into the 40s, continuing a cooler trend through midweek. Highs in the mid‑50s Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chilly Wednesday morning low near 36 degrees. Layers will be needed at the bus stop.

Temperatures return to the mid‑60s Thursday and climb into the 70s Friday. The weekend brings mid‑70s and plenty of sunshine.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Cooler Monday with highs in the 60s