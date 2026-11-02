The Brief Temperatures dropped into the 30s and 40s early Monday morning. The area will warm to near 66 degrees by the afternoon. Rain chances return Thursday, bringing the best chance for widespread showers this week.



A chilly morning across the Washington, D.C. region will give way to seasonable conditions and afternoon sunshine on Monday, kicking off a stretch of dry weather ahead of midweek rain.

Temperatures dropped into the 30s and 40s early Monday morning. The area will warm to near 66 degrees by the afternoon as morning cloud cover breaks up.

DC weather: Cool, cloudy and dry Monday before rain returns later in the week

Although clouds and precipitation threaten, the region is expected to stay rain-free throughout the day.

Conditions will improve for Election Day on Tuesday. After another chilly morning, temperatures will rise into the low 70s with sunshine and dry conditions for outdoor plans and travel to the polls.

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies and high temperatures around 74 degrees, remaining dry.

Rain chances return Thursday, brining the best chance for widespread showers this week. The unsettled weather is expected to linger into Friday and through Saturday and the first half of the weekend.

Drier conditions are expected to return by Sunday, with temperatures settling into the seasonal mid-60s.

DC weather: Cool, cloudy and dry Monday before rain returns later in the week