The Brief Breezy conditions are expected to continue through the afternoon and into the evening. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper 30s. The chilly pattern will continue through the weekend.



The Washington, D.C. region will see a cloudy, breezy and cold Friday, with afternoon temperatures topping out near 50 degrees.

Morning temperatures started in the mid- to upper 40s, though wind chill factors make conditions feel colder. Breezy conditions are expected to continue through the afternoon and into the evening.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid- to upper 30s, with some areas dipping close to the freezing mark.

The chilly pattern will continue through the weekend as high pressure draws cooler air into the region. Highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to struggle to reach the 50s with lingering cloud cover and partly cloudy skies developing by Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the mid-50s on Monday before climbing back into the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Cloudy, cold Friday with highs near 50 degrees