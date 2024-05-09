Expand / Collapse search

DC weather: Chance for severe storms Thursday evening

Published  May 9, 2024 7:51am EDT
Weather forecast for May 9, 2024

Scattered storms are expected Thursday as a cold front moves eastward.

WASHINGTON - Thursday is expected to be cooler and cloudy, with a chance for showers and a few strong storms this evening. 

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s, with high humidity. 

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to spread across the D.C. area Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into our region. 

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for D.C. until noon on Thursday, with flooding expected near Hains Point and the Tidal Basin. 

Thursday night, some storms could become severe, especially in central Virginia and the central Shenandoah Valley, according to the National Weather Service. 