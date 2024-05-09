DC weather: Chance for severe storms Thursday evening

Thursday is expected to be cooler and cloudy, with a chance for showers and a few strong storms this evening.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and 70s, with high humidity.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to spread across the D.C. area Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves into our region.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for D.C. until noon on Thursday, with flooding expected near Hains Point and the Tidal Basin.

Thursday night, some storms could become severe, especially in central Virginia and the central Shenandoah Valley, according to the National Weather Service.