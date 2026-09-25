Suspect accused of pepper-spraying officer, shooting bystander after theft in NE DC

article

The Brief A suspect is wanted for allegedly pepper-spraying an officer and shooting a bystander. The shooting played out at the entrance of a Target in Northeast D.C. Thursday. Officers are searching for the suspect, who was seen leaving the area on a scooter.



D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to find a suspect who is accused of pepper-spraying a special police officer, taking their gun and shooting a bystander in Northeast on Thursday.

What we know:

The incident played out inside the entrance to a Target store in the 1500 block of New York Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Officers said the suspect stole items from a store. As he was leaving, two employees, including an armed special police officer, confronted him.

The suspect assaulted the employees and used pepper spray on them before taking the officer’s gun and firing one round, police said. The gunshot hit a bystander.

READ MORE | Man injured in shooting at entrance of Northeast DC Target store

The officer regained control of the weapon before the suspect fled the area on a scooter.

The bystander and the officer were taken to a hospital. The second employee was not injured.

Officers are searching for the suspect, who is described as a Black man who was last seen wearing an orange construction vest and black pants. Police said he left toward West Virginia Avenue or Okie Street.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the identity of the suspect is urged to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.