Cool, windy Friday with dry skies and temperatures in the 50s

More strong and potentially damaging winds expected again Friday and a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for much of the region. That means gusts between 40 and 50 mph are possible so please be very cautious as trees or limbs may fall.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says not only is it windy but it's quite chilly today -- even with plenty of sun. Early morning temperatures range from 35 to 40 degrees and afternoon temperatures only range from 45-52 degrees. It will feel like it's in the 40s due to the wind chill.

A Freeze Watch is also in effect overnight into Saturday morning for counties northwest of the beltway. Temperatures in the watch area may drop as low as 32 degrees if not into the upper 20s. Take steps to protect tender plants and outdoor plumbing if necessary.

Looking ahead, Easter Saturday should be breezy not windy with plenty of sun and temperatures in the upper 50s. Easter Sunday is warmer under partly sunny skies and we should climb into the low 70s. A soaking rain approaches Sunday night into Monday.

