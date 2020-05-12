Cool, sunny and breezy Tuesday with dry skies and highs in the 60s

A cool and breezy Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, dry skies and high temperatures in the 60s Tuesday. Get ready for a warm weekend!

After a frosty cold start Tuesday morning with temperatures north and west of D.C. in the 30s, we're expecting a bright -- but brisk -- spring day.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says sunshine should be more abundant, but temperatures this afternoon will only be a few degrees warmer than Monday with a range from 58 to 62 degrees.

On top of these 'chilly for May' temperatures there will also be a breeze from the northwest around 15-20 mph which definitely makes it feel even cooler.

We're heading back into the upper 30s to near 40 overnight.

As we near the middle of May we're finally tracking a significant warm-up that will have us finally tucking away those winter coats.

