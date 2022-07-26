Cool, cloudy Tuesday as heat wave ends; afternoon storms possible

Much cooler temperatures Tuesday as the D.C. region finally sees some relief from the sweltering heat and humidity that have gripped the area for over a week.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says high temperatures will only reach the low-80s today with cloudy skies and the chance for afternoon and evening showers.

There is also a chance for evening thunderstorms not severe weather is not anticipated.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas say the heat wave peaked on Saturday with highs of 96 degrees in Washington, D.C. The heat wave lasted for a total of eight days -- which was longer than any heat wave we had in 2021 but less than half as long as the 20-day streak in 2020.