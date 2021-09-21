Comfortable temps near 80 degrees Tuesday, possible late day showers as summer comes to an end

It's the last day of summer and it's going out without any drama! FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures are cool this morning in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Most of the day will feature more clouds than sun and seasonably comfortable temperatures near 80 degrees. There is a slight chance for spotty showers, but a much better chance for showers and some storms in the Wednesday/Thursday time frame this week.

The front that brings in the mid-week rain and storms has got even cooler air behind it. The end of the work week and the weekend forecast are shaping up to be a true taste of Autumn with plenty of sun, low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5