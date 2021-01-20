Cold, blustery inauguration day Wednesday with snow flurries and highs in the 40s

Wednesday - as we inaugurate our 46th President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris - you will also want to be prepared to bundle up against a gusty wind that will produce wind chill temperatures in the 20s and 30s!

There may even be some scattered snow showers passing through on northwest winds that could gust up to 35 mph. High temperatures should occur around the time of the swearing in at or just above 40 degrees, but the wind chill will be in the low 30s at noon.

The winds will begin to ease up a bit late today and tonight but could still gust to 20 mph.

Overnight temperatures will drop back into the low-to-mid 20s.

Temperatures will moderate back into the upper 40s on Thursday under sunny skies.

Looking toward next week, we’re watching a chance for rain or snow on Monday and Tuesday. We will keep you updated in the days ahead.

