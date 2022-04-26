Cloudy, scattered showers Tuesday with highs in the low-70s

Cooler temperatures and cloudy skies Tuesday with scattered showers expected to move across parts of the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says expect morning clouds, about an hour of sunshine just before lunch, followed by periods of showers through the afternoon and into the evening.

Keep the umbrella handy and don't forget the jacket as chilly temperatures in the 40s return this evening after highs in the low-70s during the day.

Temperatures drop Wednesday with highs in the 50s and stay in the 60s for the rest of the week into the weekend.

