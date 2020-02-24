Cloudy, mostly dry Monday with highs in the 50s; midweek showers expected
WASHINGTON - The workweek starts cool with partly cloudy skies Monday morning -- but expect increasing clouds through the afternoon all ahead of our next weather-maker.
Most of the day will stay dry but there is a slight chance of a few stray late-day sprinkles or a light passing shower. FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart says late and overnight rain chances increase lasting into Tuesday with an approaching system.
The precipitation doesn’t look like it will have a major impact on the evening commute. A good rain during the day on Tuesday will have you keeping your umbrella handy.
If you have enjoyed the mild weather with temps in the upper-50s and low-60s this past weekend -- the plus is the warm weather pattern continues into the first part of the week! Monday’s highs in the upper-50s will once again keep us above the seasonal average and some neighborhoods may even reach 60 degrees.
We'll have a few more days to enjoy this warm weather before temps reverse and head below seasonal late week.
