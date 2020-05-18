Cloudy, mild with some showers Monday; tracking local impact of Tropical Storm Arthur

Expect patchy fog to start your Monday morning with clouds in full force. FOX 5’s Gwen Tolbart says we’ll see some isolated light showers early morning until early afternoon but we are not expecting any heavy rainfall by any means.

By tonight, rain will be mainly to the south, southwest and far west regions. Get ready for the humidity and mugginess that will also settle in. Parts of lower southern Maryland will get some of the rain from Tropical Storm Arthur as it makes its way to our region later today or tonight. Those areas may also experience some gusty winds at about 25 mph. Otherwise, we expect a minimal impact from the storm and by Tuesday, it should weaken and head out to sea.

We'll have a persistent cool, moist easterly flow for the next several days with a cut off low to the northwest that will bring heavier rain to our southwest. The D.C. metro area will get light amounts of rainfall and chances extend into the later part of the week.

