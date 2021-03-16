Cloudy, chilly with scattered showers Tuesday and highs in the 40s

Tuesday feels like a bit of a mid-winter setback thanks to chilly temperatures and some scattered light rain showers.

Don’t expect to see much sun today, but don’t expect a lot of rain either. Just enough to make it feel damp and cool. A few flakes may mix in with the light showers in the morning, but temperatures will stay above freezing.

A winter weather advisory is in effect this morning for the mountains including Garrett County and the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge. Here there could be less than an inch of snow or some icy patches.

High temperatures this afternoon will only top out in the low to mid-40s, and there may be some patchy fog in the afternoon along with scattered showers.

