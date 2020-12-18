Chilly, sunny Friday with highs in the 40s

Watch your step as you head out Friday morning!

Check the latest Closings and Delays

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says icy patches on untreated sidewalks and side roads will once again be a concern.

It was another very cold night with temperatures in the 20s all across the DMV. It’s also fairly cloudy early on, but skies should brighten as the day goes on. Despite some afternoon sun, temperatures will only range between 35 and 40 although winds should be light.

The weekend features a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rising just a bit through the 40s. An approaching frontal boundary could swing a few showers through the region on Sunday.

