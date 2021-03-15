Chilly Monday, light wintry mix possible overnight into Tuesday morning

Chilly temperatures Monday and a possible mix of wintry weather into Tuesday remind us that we're not done with winter just yet!

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado says we can say goodbye to the warmer temperatures Monday which will be sunny, chilly but dry with highs in the mid to upper-40s.

The winter weather makes its returns late Monday with a chance for a rain/snow mix overnight into the early morning hours Tuesday. FOX 5's Mike Thomas nothing impactful is expected and the D.C. region is likely to only see rain showers into the afternoon Tuesday.

Saint Patrick's Day will be the best day of the week despite the clouds with temperatures climbing to 60 degrees. Keep an eye out for some possible heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms Thursday.

Mark your calendar -- spring starts on Saturday, March 20!

