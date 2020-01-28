Chilly, cloudy Tuesday evening in DC; weekend system could bring chance for rain, snow
WASHINGTON - FOX 5's Sue Palka says it'll be a chilly and cloudy evening in the District.
You can expect temperatures to drop to the high-20s and low-30s Tuesday evening as the region sees mostly cloudy skies and some light winds.
While most of the workweek is quiet, we are keeping an eye on Saturday's forecast. It's possible there will be a chance for rain or snow showers depending on the track of the storm.
It's also possible that the coastal storm tracks far enough south that it's a miss for the Washington, D.C. region. We still have plenty of time to keep you ahead of any updates to the weekend forecast!
