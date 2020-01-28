Chilly, cloudy Tuesday evening in DC; weekend system could bring chance for rain, snow

FOX 5's Sue Palka says it'll be a chilly and cloudy evening in the District.

You can expect temperatures to drop to the high-20s and low-30s Tuesday evening as the region sees mostly cloudy skies and some light winds.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC Weather app for local weather alerts

While most of the workweek is quiet, we are keeping an eye on Saturday's forecast. It's possible there will be a chance for rain or snow showers depending on the track of the storm.

It's also possible that the coastal storm tracks far enough south that it's a miss for the Washington, D.C. region. We still have plenty of time to keep you ahead of any updates to the weekend forecast!

