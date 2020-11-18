Chilly, breezy Wednesday with highs in the 40s

If you thought Tuesday was chilly you’ll want to add that extra layer again today! FOX 5’s Sue Palka says while the wind gusts won’t be quite as strong Wednesday, a noticeable breeze in combination with the coldest air since late February will have it feeling like a mid-winter day.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Despite full sunshine, temperatures only top out in the low to mid 40s this afternoon. The wind will gust at times to 25 mph creating wind chills in the 30s.

Overnight we anticipate the first hard freeze in the District as the temperature drops to near 30 in the city and mid-20s in the suburbs.

Advertisement

Today will be the coldest day of the week. By late week temperatures look to head back to the 60s.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5