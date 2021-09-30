Clear, cool Thursday with sunny skies overhead

The quiet weather pattern continues and it’s another day with a very cool start but the day ahead will warm up nicely to the low 70s.

If you have been saying you are loving the Fall sunshine …well Mother Nature’s been listening because today will be bright skies with plenty of sun as we stay under the influence of a ridge of high pressure.

Light Northwest winds again and by tonight it will be cooling down to the mid-50s overnight with some temps in the 40s in our Western zones.