After a cold start, temperatures will climb into the 40s today ahead of a rainy Christmas Eve

Today is a perfect day to finish your Christmas errands or anything you need to take care of outside; ahead of the heavy rain and windy Christmas Eve weather we’re forecasting.

It is a cold start this morning with most places in the 20s under sunny skies. The clouds will be more noticeable by late afternoon but temperatures are comfortable in the mid to upper 40s and the wind is light.

Christmas Eve looks to feature waves of moderate to heavy rain, especially by the afternoon into late evening. High temperatures will be unusually mild with temperatures rising near or above 60.

The wind increases through the evening and some gusts could potentially be damaging. We can’t even rule out a rumble of thunder or some flooding.

Late on Christmas Eve a blast of arctic air rushes into the D.C. area.

This could cause areas that are wet to become icy. It could potentially change some of the rain to snow showers that may linger into Christmas Day.

Christmas Day will be dramatically colder with temperatures in the mid 30s, possible scattered snow showers, and bitter wind chill temperatures in the teens and 20s.

