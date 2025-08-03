'Trailer Park CEO' joins The Good Word: Author Dawn Casedessus on breaking barriers, overcoming adversity

Dawn Casedessus, author of Trailer Park CEO is joining us on The Good Word series! Dawn shares the cornerstones of how she transitioned from a life of poverty to the "C-Suite."

She tells The Good Word's Tisha Lewis she is passionate about helping women. We're told Dawn overcame great adversity growing up in poverty in a trailer park in Louisiana. Her story of "resilience, faith and purpose offers encouragement, guidance and insight for women from all walks of life," said Casedessus.

She went on to break barriers in both healthcare and business, becoming the first female CEO of a surgical hospital in Southeast Louisiana.

Today, she serves in the C-suite of Keller Williams Realty International, where she oversees 17,000 realtors as Regional Director of its top-performing Southeast region.

In her new book coming out in September, "Trailer Park CEO: 12 Leadership Cornerstones to Become a Godly Woman of Influence," Dawn shares bible-centered leadership principles designed to help Christian women overcome adversity and lead with confidence, clarity, and grace.

New episodes of The Good Word with Tisha Lewis series are available every Sunday at 10am on FOX LOCAL and FOX 5 DC's YouTube channel.