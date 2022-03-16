Woodrow Wilson High School senior named Gatorade DC Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Gatorade announced today Darren Buchanan of Woodrow Wilson High School is the 2021-22 Gatorade District of Columbia Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Buchanan is the first Gatorade District of Columbia Boys Basketball Player of the Year to be chosen from Woodrow Wilson High School, according to a Gatorade press release.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound senior forward led the Tigers to a 27-5 record and the DCIAA Class AA tournament title this past season. Buchanan averaged 17.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. The hoop star is a two-time DCIAA Player of the Year who concluded his prep basketball career with 1,018 points.

The award annually recognizes outstanding student-athletes who display excellence on the court, academic achievement, and exemplary character. It solidifies Buchanan as one of the District's best high school boys basketball players. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award to be announced in March, Buchanan joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports.

He has also signed a national letter of intent to play basketball on scholarship at Virginia Tech this fall.

