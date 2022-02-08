Wizards star Bradley Beal to miss rest of season

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, according to an update from the team.

The 10-year NBA veteran will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist.

The decision to proceed with the surgery was mutually agreed upon by the team, Beal, and his representation after a re-evaluation today by Hand Specialist Dr. Michele Carlson of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and the Wizards medical team.

"Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve," Beal said in a statement. "I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future."

The injury, which Beal suffered at the 7:47 mark of the third quarter at Memphis on Jan. 29, was originally revealed following examination and testing by Wizards Head Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. William Postma and other medical officials.

The three-time All-Star averaged 23.2 points, a career-high 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games this season.