Washington's Week 9 Keys to the Game against the Giants

The Washington Football Team doesn't have to play mad today.

They just have to get even.

Washington hosts its division rival New York Giants at 1 p.m. on FOX 5.

It's a huge game for Washington, which despite being 2-5 is still in 2nd place in the NFC East.

The Football Team also has a chance for revenge against New York, which eeked out a one-point win last month against Washington after Washington's failed 2-point conversion at the end of the game.

That result remains New York's only win so far this season.

Washington, meanwhile, is hopefully riding into today's game with momentum following last week's bye. And the week before that, Washington completed a convincing 25-3 win against its archrival Dallas Cowboys.

Former Washington Tight End and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker joined FOX 5 Game Time this morning with his keys to the game: