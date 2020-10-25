Washington's Week 7 Keys to the Game against Dallas

article

It's D-Day in Landover.

The Washington Football Team hosts its archrival Dallas Cowboys at 1 p.m. on FOX 5.

Both teams will come into today's game hoping to bounce back from disappointing finishes last week.

Washington suffered an excruciating one-point loss last week in New York, while Dallas endured an embarrassing 28-point loss to the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Vegas oddsmakers have declared Washington/Dallas a tossup with a zero-point spread, and the game has big implications for the NFC East title race nearly halfway through the season.

Despite being 1-5 so far, Washington has a chance to move into 2nd place in the division if it beats Dallas today.

To do so, the team will have to overcome a Dallas team that's still very talented.

Former Washington Tight End and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker offered his keys to the game ahead of today's matchup at 1 p.m.: