Washington seeks to clinch NFC East with win Sunday against Carolina

article

The Washington Football Team can still deliver a gift to fans Sunday: a division title.

Washington can clinch the NFC East with a win Sunday against Carolina and a New York Giants loss today at Baltimore.

A division title would be the first in five years for Washington. It would also mark a rare successful season for a franchise that entered the 2020 campaign with questions about everything from its name and logo to its owner, coach and starting quarterback.

Washington (6-8) has no doubt benefited from playing in the weakest division in the NFL.

But Head Coach Ron Rivera has shown poise in coaching up the squad while undergoing cancer treatments.

Alex Smith, who's the clear frontrunner for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, showed he can still lead a team to wins despite taking about two years off from football to rehabilitate a broken leg that required 17 surgeries.

Advertisement

The team also has a promising crop of emerging young stars in Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson.

To make the playoffs today though, the team will have to shake off new scandals surrounding owner Dan Snyder and former 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

The team will also be without Smith and McLaurin on Sunday. And it will need help from Baltimore.

The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. Here are the keys to the game from former Washington Tight End and Super Bowl Champion Rick "Doc" Walker: