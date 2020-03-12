Washington Redskins suspend travel for coaches and scouts due to coronavirus concerns

The Washington Redskins have suspended travel for its coaches and scouts due to coronavirus fears.

In a statement, owner Dan Snyder said, "Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 we have informed all of our scouts and coaches that they must return to their home bases and travel will be suspended until further notice.”

"The health and safety of our staff and players is our number one priority and we feel that these are the necessary precautions given the current circumstances," Snyder continued.