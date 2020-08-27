Washington Nationals, Philadelphia Phillies postpone tonight's game in wake of protests

article

The Washington Nationals game against the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday evening was postponed in the wake of boycotts protesting police violence across the spectrum of professional sports.

READ MORE: Yankees, Nationals kneel in Black Lives Matter salute; Fauci's toss

"This is a brotherhood," said Nationals manager Davey Martinez on a Zoom call with media. "Things have to change. There's ugliness in this world."

He said he supported the Phillies' decision not to play today.

Although they’ve since agreed to resume the playoffs, all NBA games in Orlando were canceled after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play in protest Jacob Blake’s shooting in Kenosha, Wisc.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The boycotts kicked off other cancelations, including WNBA games and NFL practices.

READ MORE: Washington Nationals fans give a special gift to beloved Nationals Park usher

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



