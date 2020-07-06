Washington Nationals 2020 season schedule released

article

Major League Baseball just released its 2020 regular season schedule!

Teams will play 60 games -- 40 within their division and 20 interleague games, officials announced Monday. The Nationals will also play a three-game exhibition slate.

On Opening Day, which is July 23, there will be two nationally-televised games - Yankees at Nationals and Giants at Dodgers.

The Nationals abbreviated season will include an extended "Battle of the Beltway "series as they face off with the Baltimore Orioles twice in August.

They'll also go up against Bryce Harper and the Phillies three times over the next three months.