Washington Football Team will host Los Angeles Chargers for 2021 regular season home opener

The Washington Football Team will host the Los Angeles Chargers for their 2021 regular season home opener.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The team and the National Football League made the announcement Wednesday.

The team will kick off 2021 regular season at FedExField on Sunday, September 12 at 1:00 p.m.

Washington Football Team logo adorns the seats during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13, 2020 at FedEx Field in Landover, MD. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The team says single-game tickets are now on sale and they are waiving single-game ticket fees for a limited time. The team also says they are reducing prices for season ticket packages.

The full schedule is expected to be released Wednesday at 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The team says it will deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField in coordination with Prince George's County leadership and health officials.