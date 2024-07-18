Washington Commanders President Jason Wright to transition out after 2024-2025 season

article

Jason Wright, president of the Washington Commanders, will be transitioning out of the organization at the end of the 2024-2025 season, the team announced Thursday.

Wright, who has been with the team for four years, will continue his current duties through the season, focusing primarily on the naming rights deal and the new stadium process.

In a statement, Wright expressed pride in the progress the Commanders have made during his tenure.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past four years. Together with an amazing team of professionals, we have taken this franchise through a period of immense challenge and uncertainty and have transformed it. We’ve set the table for an incredibly bright future under Josh’s leadership," Wright said.

Wright highlighted several key achievements, including welcoming record numbers of fans, improving the fan experience, re-engaging with corporate partners, and reconnecting with the community.

"Most importantly, we re-established a culture of respect in this organization," he said in the team's statement.

Looking ahead, Wright emphasized his commitment to the Commanders for the upcoming season.

"Given all those accomplishments, that’s why I am proud to announce that I will remain with the team throughout the 2024-2025 season, with the same responsibilities. In particular, I look forward to helping the organization complete its new stadium deal," Wright stated.

Wright also indicated his intentions to explore new opportunities in leadership.

"This feels like the right moment for me to explore my next leadership opportunity. I’m extremely grateful to my Commanders colleagues, our fans, and this community for all that we have accomplished these past four years, and am looking forward to the start of a very successful season for the Burgundy and Gold," he said.

Four years ago, he became the first Black president of an NFL team.

Commanders' owner Josh Harris praised Wright’s contributions to the organization.

"Jason has made a remarkable impact on the Commanders organization since he joined four years ago. He stepped in at a time of immense challenge and has led this organization through an incredible transformation that set the stage for everything that is to come," Harris remarked.

Harris expressed gratitude for Wright’s partnership and leadership.

"I am extremely grateful to Jason for his partnership to me and the rest of the ownership group over the past year. His guidance has been invaluable and his leadership has helped reshape our culture. I want to thank him for his dedication to this team, our fans, and the community. I’m grateful to have his support through this transition period as we begin the process of finding the next president of this organization," Harris stated.

The search for a new team president will commence soon, according to a Commanders spokesperson.