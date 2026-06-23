Washington Commanders announce 2026 training camp schedule

The Brief The Commanders announced eleven open practices between August 1 and August 19. All sessions begin at 8:30 a.m. with gates opening at 7:30 a.m. Fans can claim free tickets June 23 with limits for general admission and season ticket members.



The Washington Commanders have released their 2026 Training Camp schedule, with eleven open practices between August 1 and August 19, including five open to all fans and six reserved for season ticket members.

For the fifth straight year, training camp will take place at the team’s football operations headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia.

Open practices for all fans are scheduled for August 1, August 7, August 8, August 18 and August 19.

Season ticket member practices will be held August 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.

All sessions begin at 8:30 a.m., with gates opening at 7:30 a.m.

Fans can claim free tickets beginning June 23 at 10 a.m. General admission fans may request up to six tickets and one parking pass for a single day of camp. Season ticket members can claim tickets for two member‑exclusive days in addition to one general admission day. All parking will be on site at the BigBear.ai Performance Center and requires a parking pass.

The team plans several themed events throughout camp, including Back Together Weekend on August 1, Military Appreciation Day on August 7 and Kids Day on August 8. Local youth football and community groups will also be hosted throughout the summer.

For more information visit the Washington Commanders online.