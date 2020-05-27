Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin welcomes second child

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and his wife, Anastasia Shubskaya, are celebrating their second baby on Wednesday morning.

Early in the morning, the seven-time NHL All-Star announced the birth of Ilya Aleksandrovich Ovechkin.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Thank you my beloved @natyashubskaya for our adorable baby! I am the happiest!! I love you so much! Ilya Alexandrovich Ovechkin, welcome to this beautiful world, our boy!

Two years ago, the pair announced the birth of their first child, Sergei, shortly after Ovechkin hoisted the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

The NHL season is currently suspended due to regulations put in place by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league announced on Tuesday that it will go straight into an expanded 24-team playoff rather than playing out the regular season if the restrictions are lifted.

Advertisement

RELATED: NHL adopts 24-team playoff format if it can resume season

Commissioner Gary Bettman said the decision is not a guarantee that games are coming back. The NHL and the NHL Players' Association must still figure out health and safety protocols and solve other issues, including where to play.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE