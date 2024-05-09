What will Utah's NHL team be called? One of these 20 options

article

The NHL welcomed Utah as its newest franchise to the hockey league, and now the next step is selecting the team's new name.

Fans will choose from 20 options and vote on the team’s new name, the Associated Press reported, citing a survey from Smith Entertainment Group (SEG).

The name options to choose from are Frost, Ice, Powder, Mountaineers, Freeze, Mammoth, Black Diamonds, Blast, Caribou, Blizzard, Swarm, Hive, Outlaws, Yeti, Squall, Fury, Glaciers, Canyons, Venom and HC, which stands for Hockey Club.

NHL officials announced on April 18 that the team was moving to Utah following a sale to Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

SEG bought the Arizona Coyotes from former owner Alex Meruelo for $1.2 billion and relocated the team to Salt Lake City, the AP reported.

Smith shared with the AP that the franchise will have a name starting with Utah and the first season will feature jerseys with the name of the state on them, with a name, logo, and colors to debut for 2025-26 after work is done by the branding company Doubleday & Cartwright.

Utah will play in the Jazz's downtown arena, the Delta Center. The team has the sixth pick in the NHL draft after not moving up in the lottery won Tuesday night by San Jose.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.








