University of Maryland basketball legend Len Bias will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend, and the school will also host events to celebrate his legacy.

Bias – who was a two-time All-American at UMD – was selected No. 2 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1086 draft, but tragically died two days later.

The Landover native is considered one of the greatest Maryland players off all time.

Bias will be inducted into the hall of fame in Kansas City on Nov. 21, alongside David Greenwood, Hersey Hawkins, Jim Jackson, Antawn Jamison, Paul Pierce, Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.

The University of Maryland will celebrate the life and legacy of Bias at its first home game following the hall of fame induction when it hosts Virginia Tech for its annual "Gold Rush" game Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:15 pm.

As part of the celebration, replica golden Len Bias jerseys will be given to the first 4,000 students in attendance. All fans in attendance will receive commemorative newspapers featuring Bias' greatest accolades and achievements.

In addition, the school will unveil the new documentary about Bias, "34."