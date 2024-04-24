Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back

article

Reggie Bush is set to get his Heisman Trophy back.

On Wednesday, the Heisman Trust is expected to do a formal "reinstatement" for the former University of Southern California star running back.

In 2010, USC returned the award following an NCAA investigation that found he received what were impermissible benefits during his time with the Trojans.

In Aug. 2023, he filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA accusing the collegiate athletic oversight organization of falsely claiming he had a "pay-to-play" arrangement while starting for the Trojans.

Bush was awarded the top player in college football in 2005 after amassing more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scoring 18 touchdowns in 2005. His 784 first-place votes were the fifth most in Heisman history.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments," said Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust. "We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."

"No one can take from you what God has for you," Bush wrote in a statement on his Facebook page Wednesday morning.

The Trust said in a statement that its decision followed a "deliberative process" in which it closely monitored changes in the college football landscape.

