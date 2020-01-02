Redskins owner Dan Snyder fumbles Ron Rivera press conference after wishing everyone a ‘Happy Thanksgiving’

The Ron Rivera era as head coach of the Washington Redskins got off to a bumpy start after owner Dan Snyder fumbled the introductory press conference by wishing everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Snyder opened the press conference by stating, “Good afternoon, first off, happy Thanksgiving everybody.”

Rivera also went to hold up a Redskins jersey to pronounce “Hail to the Redskins,” but it appeared someone forgot to bring the jersey to the press conference.

“Where did you guys hide it? I guess there is no jersey,” Rivera said. “There’s supposed to be a jersey up here.”

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

The quick-thinking coach then grabbed a helmet that was being used as a display, held it up and said, “You know as they say. Hail to the Redskins. Let’s roll, let’s go man, come on!”

Rivera coached the Panthers for the past nine seasons and took them to a Super Bowl before being fired in December of last year.

Advertisement

RELATED: Washington Redskins officially announce Ron Rivera as team’s new head coach

Rivera, who has been named the NFL Coach of the Year twice, replaces Jay Gruden who was fired after a 0-5 start to the season. Interim coach Bill Callahan went 3-8 the rest of the way.

Reports of Rivera’s hiring surfaced earlier this week. It is believed Rivera signed a five-year deal.

You can watch Rivera’s full press conference below: