No. 1 Purdue ends Maryland’s 19-game home winning streak 67-53

Zach Edey had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 1 Purdue cruised past Maryland 67-53 on Tuesday night to snap the Terrapins’ 19-game home winning streak.

The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) won their sixth straight, having little difficulty with this offensively challenged Maryland team. Purdue hadn’t won at Maryland since 2017. Although the Terps (9-5, 1-2) hung tough defensively for a while, they couldn’t overcome shooting woes that have made this season a disappointment so far.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - JANUARY 02: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots the ball in the first half against Julian Reese #10 of the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on January 02, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/G Expand

The Boilermakers took an 8-0 lead and forced Maryland to take an early timeout. The Terps managed only 19 points in the first half and trailed by 13 at the break. Then Purdue quickly pushed the lead to 22 in the second.

Only Oral Roberts and Boise State (21 each) had longer home winning streaks than Maryland entering this game, but the Terps went down at Xfinity Center for the first time since December 2022 against UCLA. Maryland also had an overall five-game winning streak snapped.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - JANUARY 02: Mason Gillis #0 of the Purdue Boilermakers shoots the ball in the first half against Julian Reese #10 of the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on January 02, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume Expand

Jahmir Young scored 26 points for the Terps, the only Maryland player with more than nine. The poor shooting by Maryland was across the board — 33% from the field, 5 of 22 from 3-point range, and 6 of 11 on free throws.

Braden Smith scored 14 points for Purdue and Lance Jones added 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.