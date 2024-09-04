Expand / Collapse search

New-look Commanders ready to battle Buccaneers in season opener

By
Published  September 4, 2024 9:07pm EDT
Washington Commanders
FOX 5 DC
article

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 25: Washington Commanders fans react to a play during the fourth quarter of the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots at Commanders Field on August 25, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo b

WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders kick off the regular season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers – and fans are ready to roll.

"People are gonna be surprised by our team this year," said an enthusiastic Karen Hargrove. "We’re gonna do it up."

Meanwhile, players returned to practice Wednesday and said they’re excited too.

"It’s gonna be a good matchup," guard Sam Cosmi told reporters. "We’re expecting a fist fight."

This weekend’s game will mark a new beginning for a team that’s, well, mostly new. According to Over the Cap, the Commanders have fewer 2023 players returning for 2024 than any other team in the league, by far.

Not to mention, the team has a new front office, a new coach, and a new Heisman-winning quarterback too.

"I’m gonna embrace the moment, take it in. You know, I’m officially in my first NFL game. But once that ball kicks off, none of that matters," said quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"This is a cool customer, man," added coach Dan Quinn. "No one here has to put the cape on. They gotta do their job really well, and that includes Jayden."

Commanders reach stadium naming rights deal with Northwest Federal

The Washington Commanders will rebrand the team’s home from Commanders Field to Northwest Stadium. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the latest details.

The team also announced Wednesday that Cosmi signed a new contract, which according to multiple reports, is valued at $74 million over four years, with more than $45 million guaranteed.

"I’m just super blessed. I’m so super grateful. It just makes me want to work even harder," said Cosmi.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 4:25 ET Sunday on FOX 5 DC.