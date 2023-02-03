Spring training for the Washington Nationals is right around the corner and the team is gearing up for an action-packed season.

Tickets for all games – including Opening Day – are now on sale!

On Friday, the Nats announced their 2023 special ticket events, and plenty of fan favorites are returning this year.

Popular game themes include Pups in the Park, Ladies Night, College Days, and Night OUT — the longest-running Pride event in Major League Baseball.

There's Cat-urday, HBCU/Divine 9 Day, and Star Wars Day is back, too!

Check out the latest schedule of special ticket events and theme nights below:

• May 4 – Weather Day

• June 20 – Italian Heritage Day

• July 26 – Camp Day

• July 31 – Intern Day

• Aug. 19 – HBCU/Divine 9 Day

• Aug. 19 – Cat-urday presented by Temptations

• Aug. 31 – Ladies Night

• Sept. 2 – Faith Day

• Sept. 3 – Jewish Heritage Day

• Sept. 19 – Deaf Awareness Day

• Sept. 21 – Hispanic Heritage Day

• Sept. 24 – Filipino Heritage Day

• Multiple Dates – Pups in the Park presented by Pedigree Foundation (April 16, May 19, June 7, Aug. 16, Sept. 5, Sept. 23)

• Multiple Dates – Youth Baseball Day (May 21, June 18)

• Multiple Dates – Girl Scout Day (April 29, Sept. 24)

• Multiple Dates – Scout Day (April 30, Sept. 23)

• Multiple Dates – Teacher Appreciation Day (April 14, Sept. 18)

• Various Dates – College Day Series, including Howard University, UMD, WVU, Clemson, Syracuse, VMI, Penn State, UVA, Baylor, WCAC, W&M, JMU, VA-Tech, Radford, ODU, GW, Georgetown and George Mason

Patriotic Series presented by PenFed and Branch Days, presented by Raytheon Technologies:

Learn more about the team’s military initiatives at nationals.com/Military.

• April 4 – Patriotic Series: Military Appreciation Day presented by PenFed

• May 1 – National Guard Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

• May 25 – Patriotic Series: Memorial Day presented by PenFed

• June 2 – U.S. Navy Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

• June 16 – U.S. Army Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

• July 4 – Patriotic Series: Independence Day presented by PenFed

• July 21 – U.S. Space Force Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

• Aug. 1 – U.S. Coast Guard Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

• Aug. 16 – U.S. Marine Corps Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

• Sept. 10 – Patriotic Series: Heroes Day – September 11th Remembrance presented by PenFed

• Sept. 18 – U.S. Air Force Day, presented by Raytheon Technologies

Theme Days:

• May 20 – STAR WARS™ Day

• June 6 – Night OUT (includes additional apparel giveaway and donation for special ticket buyers)

• July 8 – Harry Potter™ Day†



