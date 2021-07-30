Nationals trade Jon Lester to Cardinals; pick up outfielder Lane Thomas

The Washington Nationals busy trade-deadline day included dealing left-handed pitcher Jon Lester to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Lane Thomas.

The trade capped off a flurry of activity that included sending ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to Los Angeles; and catcher Yan Gomes and infielder Josh Harrison to the A’s.

The 37-year-old Lester was 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts during his first season with Washington. He has won three World Series titles in his 16-year career: two with Boston and one with the Chicago Cubs.

The Cardinals entered Friday at .500 and trailing first-place Milwaukee by 9 1/2 games in the NL Central. St. Louis was 7 1/2 games behind in the NL wild-card race.

Washington acquired speedy 25-year-old outfielder Lane Thomas from St. Louis. Thomas hit .104 in 32 games for the Cardinals this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report