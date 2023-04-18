Maryland football to wear 'Script Terps' uniform full-time next season

Maryland football is bringing back a classic look.

The school announced Tuesday that the Terps will wear their iconic script uniform full-time next season.

"I'm very excited to announce that we are moving back to an iconic uniform, a classic look, something that our fans have been clamoring for, for quite some time," said Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. "When I think about our illustrious past as it relates to Maryland football, you think about Bobby Ross and Ralph Friedgen and the championship years wearing the Script Terps uniform. This Script Terps uniform embodies who we are, it symbolizes what it means to be a Maryland football player.



"I know our head coach Michael Locksley, someone who grew up in this area, in the DMV, worshiped the Terps in that uniform," Evans continued. "Now it's time for us to pay that homage and push forward, so I'm happy to bring back this iconic look. Terp Nation, here we come. Here it is."

The team began using the script logo back in 1982, and the design with the red helmet and white letters stayed for the rest of the decade. Since Head Coach Michael Locksley took over in 2019, the team has used the design as an alternate uniform — wearing it at least once each season.

Terps football begins its regular season on September 2 when they host the Towson Tigers at Byrd SECU Stadium. They'll be donning their throwback threads.

Check out the Maryland Athletics "It's Back" video below: