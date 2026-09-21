Jayden Daniels injury: Commanders QB dislocates left elbow again in loss to Cowboys

Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow for the second time in less than a year during the Washington Commanders’ 37–20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, an injury similar to the one that sidelined him for most of the second half of last season.

The Brief Daniels dislocated his left elbow for the second time in less than a year Imaging showed a dislocation but no fracture as he was taken off on a cart The injury happened on a play from the Dallas 1‑yard line before halftime



Coach Dan Quinn said imaging confirmed a dislocation but no fracture for Daniels, who was taken off the field on a cart at the end of the first half. Veteran backup Marcus Mariota replaced him and said the injury was difficult to watch, calling it "very, very unfortunate" after seeing his efforts to battle back from last year’s setbacks.

Daniels missed all but one game in the second half of last season after dislocating the same elbow in a blowout loss to Seattle on Nov. 2.

That injury happened when he tried to brace himself with his non‑throwing arm, and the same motion led to Sunday’s setback. Quinn said he was disheartened for Daniels but noted the quarterback was in good spirits.

The injury occurred as Washington attempted to score from the Dallas 1‑yard line with 3 seconds left in the half. Left guard Chris Paul stepped on Daniels’ foot as he backed away from center, and Daniels’ elbow bent awkwardly as he braced himself and threw an incomplete pass. He stayed down briefly, walked toward the sideline, then went to the turf again before being carted off with his head covered by a towel.

Daniels endured multiple injuries last season after being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and leading Washington to the NFC championship game. Before Sunday’s injury, he kept the Commanders close with his mobility, including an 18‑yard scramble that set up a field goal, a 20‑yard run, and a 4‑yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. He finished with 69 rushing yards on seven carries and went 11 of 17 for 96 yards passing.

Washington was out of timeouts when it reached the Dallas 1 trailing 17–10 with 12 seconds left in the half. Daniels threw two incompletions before the play on which he was injured.