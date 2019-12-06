Howard University head football coach resigns amid accusations
WASHINGTON - Howard University’s embattled football coach Ron Prince has officially resigned – effective immediately.
Prince had been placed on leave when the school launched an investigation into allegations that included verbal abuse.
According to a statement from the athletics office, the school and Prince “agreed to mutually part ways.”
Director of Football Operations Aaron Kelton will remain as interim coach while the school conducts a national search for a full-time replacement.