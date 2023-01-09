Gervonta Davis fight becomes highest-grossing event at Capital One Arena

article

Gervonta "Tank" Davis' victory over Hector Luis Garcia Saturday night broke the all-time live gate record at Capital One Arena, according to a Showtime Sports executive.

On Monday, Stephen Espinoza tweeted the news sharing that the match was "the highest-grossing event of any kind in the 25-year history of Capital One Arena."

According to Sports Business Journal, Premeir Boxing Champions, the promoters behind the sold-out boxing match raked in $5.185 million in ticket revenue. A person familiar with the sales told the outlet that 19,731 paid attendees were counted.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 07: Gervonta Davis looks on before fighting Hector Luis Garcia in their WBA World Lightweight Championship bout at Capital One Arena on January 7, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The previous record within the arena was for a Rolling Stones concert, Sports Business Journal reports.

Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) scored a ninth-round technical knockout over Garcia keeping his undefeated record intact. It was Davis' fifth successful defense of his lightweight WBA title.

Up next, the Baltimore boxer is slated to faceoff with fellow unbeaten Ryan Garcia on April 15 in Las Vegas.