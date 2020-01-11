Former Nat Gerardo Parra gets 'Baby Shark' tattoo

article

Former Washington National Gerardo Parra may be headed to Japan, but he's bringing at least one memento of the Nats' improbable World Series run with him: A "Baby Shark" tattoo.

The utility man posted photos and video of his new ink Saturday morning:

Parra became a fan favorite at Nationals Park last season after changing his walkup song to “Baby Shark," which was a tribute to his 2-year-old daughter.

The song ended up becoming a rallying cry for Nats fans throughout the postseason.

Parra signed with the Yomiuri Giants in November, leaving a hole on the Nationals' bench as well as possibly the walkup song playlist at Nationals Park in 2020.

The story behind the Nats’ fans’ ‘Baby Shark’ good luck charm